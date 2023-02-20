Education Minister is not effective, speeding without addressing basic challenges – MP

NDC MP Clement Apaak and Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has stated unequivocally that he does not despise Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The legislator said that although Ghanaians thought Adutwum would be one of the finest Education Ministers Ghana ever had, he has proven not to be effective and efficient in discharging his duties.



”When I speak about education matters, I am attacked and accused of engaging in Politics. But it is obvious that the Education Minister is not effective.



“Dr. Adutwum needs to understand that the way he wants to transform the Ghanaian system using the American model is moving too fast without addressing the fundamental issues,” Dr. Apaak said. That is my basic issue with Adutwum.



Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education cannot be discussed when schools lack basic labs and computer labs. “How are you doing with recruiting them?”



Meanwhile, he has advised the Minister to open up and stop engaging in a ‘one man show’.

“That is my issue with him. The bigger challenge is that he needs to open up. He enjoys putting on a one-man show. I’m telling you the truth. He does not seek input from the Parliamentary Education Committee. We only hear about the policies he is putting in place while they are being put in place. He does not consult.”



He advised him to be more consultative so he would get the needed support to address the issues confronting the education sector.



He said on three occasions, the Committee has invited him, so they deliberate on some issues, but he has refused to appear and cited flimsy excuses.



He made the remarks during an interview about the current educational system and its impact on the next generation of students.