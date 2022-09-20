0
Menu
News

Education Minister lifts Ghana’s education flag at UN

Adutwum Raises.png Dr Adutwum addressing participants at the UN

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, last Saturday, September 17, 2022, told the success of Ghana's Free Senior High School education programme at the United Nations Transforming Education Summit held in the United States of America.

The Minister took the opportunity to raise the flag of education in Ghana high.

Speaking on behalf of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the launch on the theme: 'Rewiring Education for People and Planet Report', the Minister pointed out the need for a new way of working that reimagines education in a win-win partnership with the entire 2030 Agenda of the UN.

He highlighted the number of strategies employed to reposition the entire education system of Ghana to produce a critical mass of empowered Ghanaians equipped with essential skills for socio-economic transformation, which has changed the face of education in Ghana.

He further added that no country can attain sustainable economic growth when poverty and inequalities are entrenched in the learning and skills of the people, which undermine human capital.

He, therefore, called on everyone to work collaboratively across sectors, levels, and stakeholders to rewire education for the people and the planet.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral