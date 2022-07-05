15
Education Minister visits his 96-year-old Class 1 teacher

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Education Minister appreciates his teachers

Yaw Adutwum visits his 96-year-old primary 1 teacher

Honours teacher who prepared him for Common Entrance exams

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has stressed the importance of teachers throughout his academic journey, “I am eternally grateful to them all,” he said in a July social media post.

He mentioned the specific case of two of his teachers who he met recently, one during a church service and the other when he paid her a visit at her residence.

“I visited and honoured Ms Clara Oppong at her residence in Jachie. 96-year-old Ms. Clara was my primary 1 teacher at Jachie Anglican Primary School. In addition to her commitment to teaching, her kind words and motivation built a solid foundation for me,” he said in a social media post accompanied by pictures of his visit.

Before his meeting with Ms. Clara, the Minister noted that he had also met with and honoured one of the teachers that prepared him for his Common Entrance Exams.

“I was happy to honor Mr. Ankamah at church yesterday. Mr. Ankamah was one of the teachers who prepared me for my Common Entrance exams,” he stated also with accompanying photos.

Dr. Osei Adutwum, who is also Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe was elevated to substantive Minister in 2021 having served as deputy minister to Matthew Opoku Prempeh in the first term of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

He is known to sponsor the university education of scores of his constituents with the hope of raising engineers who will serve the constituency and the nation at large.

