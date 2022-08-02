1
Education Minister wishes 2022 WASSCE candidates best of luck

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

Dr Yaw Adutwum, Minister of Education, on Monday extended best wishes to all candidates writing this year’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination from Monday August 1, to September 27, 2022.

In a statement to the Ghana News Agency, the Minister said, “together with your parents and teachers, our dear nation has made great contributions over the past three years of your education, and now is the time for you to finish well and excel.”

The Minister encouraged all candidates, invigilators, supervisors, school authorities, and teachers to observe all COVID-19 safety protocols during the examination devoid of all forms of malpractices.

“Let me assure you that my Ministry is working hand-in-hand with the Ghana Education Service, West African Examination Council, and the Security Services to ensure a smooth and peaceful examination at all the designated centres across the country,” he said.

Data from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) revealed that a total of 422,883 candidates from 977 participating schools across the country are expected to sit for the examination.

There will be 775 designated examination centres and supervisors across the country for this year’s examinations.

