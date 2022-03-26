Education Ministry releases SHS Placement list on Saturday

Students sitting for an examination

The Computerised School Selection and Placement Systems (CSSPS) List of qualified students after the recent Basic Education Certificate Examination will be released on March 26, 2022, by the Ministry of Education. Citinewsroom has noted in a report.

The Ministry indicates that 367, 811 candidates, out of the 555,353 who qualified for the placement, have been automatically placed into schools of their choice.



However, the unsettled 187, 542 qualified candidates will have to do self-placement to available schools since they could not be matched with any school of their choice.



“The 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) into Senior High Schools (SHS)/ Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutes, will go live on Saturday, March 26, 2022,” a statement from the Ministry is quoted to have said.



Students have been assured by the ministry of its commitment to ensuring qualified candidates are successfully placed.

The public is assured of the Ministry’s commitment to ensure all qualified candidates are placed in SHS/SHTS/TVET institutions.



A call center with a toll-free number, 0302987654 has also been set up to address related concerns.



Results from the recent 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) was released in February 2022.



138 candidates out of the results released, had their subject results cancelled for examination malpractices among other offenses.