Education has the power to change one’s destiny – Akwadum Nkosuohene

A student receiving her books as part of the project

Source: Michael Oberteye

The NkosuoHene of Akwadum in the Eastern Region has made a strong call to all stakeholders to ensure that children attend and stay in school and not miss out on education.

Underscoring the benefits of his call, Nana Asante Boateng I stressed that education has the power to change the destiny of persons if they have adequate access to it.



As part of his contributions to ensure that education is accessed and pursued, the traditional leader through his ‘Every Child in School' project intervened in addressing the critical needs of one school each year.



The second edition of the event took him to the Asuoyaa cluster of schools near Koforidua in the Eastern Region where he presented several items to the 500 pupils as part of this year’s intervention.



Nana Asante Boateng I, who benefited from an educational scholarship from the Australian government while underscoring the essence of education asserted that embracing it was the surest way to shape one’s destiny.



According to him, he was motivated to leverage the positive impact education had on his life to create opportunities for and contribute his quota towards the upbringing of the young ones.



He identified the lack of parental care towards the needs of the pupils and motivation at the Asuoyaa cluster of schools as the main challenges confronting the pupils.

As part of the intervention, Nkosuohene led various philanthropists to donate new school uniforms, shoes, and sandals, 2000 exercise books, mathematical sets, packs of tissues, Veronica buckets, liquid soap, mosquito nets, and sanitary pads amongst others.



The pupils were also treated to a buffet after the event.



On the critical roles required from parents towards addressing the difficulties their wards face in school, Nana Asante Boateng I encouraged them to strive hard to generate the needed resources towards giving their children the needed education.



Giving a message of hope to the students, he encouraged them to take their studies seriously to guarantee a bright future for them.



The headmaster of the school, Isaac Adjei Odiasempa commended the Nkosuohene and the sponsors of the event for upholding the values of education and extending a hand of support to the school.



He however entreated parents to join the fight against drug abuse in their respective communities to avert incidents of abuse and teenage pregnancy by their children.

Municipal Girl Child Coordinator for the New Juaben Municipality, Gifty Eshun while applauding the gesture of the philanthropists noted that the Ghana Education Service would extend its support to the donors to ensure that the dream of ensuring that every child is in school is realized.



Encouraging parents to ensure that they take advantage of the government’s free education policy to enroll their children, she added that such interventions coupled with the proximity of schools to communities were helping address student absenteeism mostly attributed to lack of money, gender-related issues, or long distance between homes and schools.



She stressed that it was the responsibility of parents, traditional leaders, religious leaders, and educational authorities to ensure that children are in



school.



Gifty Eshun encouraged parents to buy pads for their daughters to avert incidents of school absenteeism during their periods.