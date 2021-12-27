Education is the only way to close the gap between North and South – Farouk Aliu Mahama

Alhaj Farouk Aliu Mahama

Member of Parliament for Yendi constituency Alhaj Farouk Aliu Mahama has indicated that he is determined to bridge the infrastructural gab in the Education sector in the Yendi Constituency.

He said he was determined to provide a conducive environment to ensure effective teaching and learning.



“Education is the only way we can bridge the gab between the North and South and we can collectively achieve this when the needed infrastructure is put in place and that’s what I’m determined to do,” he said.



Speaking at a short ceremony to commission a renovated primary school at Gbambaya, Alhaji Farouk reiterated that the future of Yendi and Dagbon depends on young ones who hail from the area.



“I remain dedicated to ensuring an enhanced living condition of my constituents and will continue to forge ahead until my objectives are realized” he said.

The MP noted that the renovation works is in fulfillment of his pledge to give the school a facelift.



He stressed that the school is expected to provide a conducive environment to ensure effective teaching and learning by the teachers and students.



He also donated a cash prize of 2,000 Ghana cedis to the teachers of the school.



Meanwhile Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama also presented 3 motorbikes, an amount of 10,000 cedis and 15 mobile phones to the communication team of the Constituency.