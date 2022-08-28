Education minister, Afram Plains South MP clash at a parliamentary committee meeting

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (left), Joseph Appiah Boateng (right

A setting of the Parliament’s Assurance Committee saw some drama as the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, clashed with one of the committee members, Afram Plains South MP Joseph Appiah Boateng.

The drama started after Dr. Adutwum, who was summed by the committee to give an account of assurances at his ministry, initial remarks angered the Member of Parliament (MP).



The MP accused the minister of appearing before the committee unprepared and lying to the committee regarding the printing of textbooks for basic schools.



Dr. Adutwum did not take lightly the MP’s remarks and berated him for disgracing him on TV.



“All the answers that he is giving, it looks like he is not well prepared to come and meet the committee and he has been sitting there laughing as if he is not serious or something,” Appiah Boateng said.



The minister then responded: “This is not acceptable. I came here as a colleague and you want me to sit here and frown and we are on live TV.”

The chairperson of the Assurance Committee asked the MP to withdraw his comments and rephrase his question but the MP did not initially adhere to the order.



“Madam Chair, first of all when the minister came here, the answers that he was giving were false. He said that he has fulfilled all his promises (issuing textbooks to school), meanwhile, it has been more than 15 months and yet schools have received those books. Now you are calling me to apologise to the first false information that he gave to the house,” Appiah Boateng said.



The minister then rebutted: “This makes it even worse. I didn’t lie to you.”



The chairperson then intervened again and asked them to calm down.



