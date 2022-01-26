Education minister appeals to development partners to support sector

Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has appealed to the international community and donor agencies to support the government towards the transformation of the country through education.

He explained that as development partners, there was the need for them to buy into President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s dream of transforming the nation’s economy through education.



Dr Adutwum made the call when the Deputy Ambassador for Qatar, Mohammed I. K. Al Rumaihi, paid a courtesy call on him last Thursday in Accra.



The call was to deepen the ties between the two nations and also work towards enhancing the development of both countries.



The Minister of Education explained to him that the various education reforms being undertaken by the government were geared towards positioning the country to be at par with other developing countries.



He mentioned Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as the focus of the government to position the country to meet the 21st-century market needs.

Dr Adutwum urged all development partners of the country to show interest and create products or areas of interest and see how they could contribute to shaping the nation’s development agenda.



The Deputy Ambassador, Mohammed I K Al Rumaihi, lauded the government for the feat chalked so far in the various facets of the economy.



He was particularly happy about the peace prevailing in the country, making the country the toast of all nations and a destination for investors.



The Deputy Ambassador pledged to meet the leadership of the nation’s education sector again to have a critical look at areas the two could collaborate to support the development of the country.