Education minister names 22-year-old medical doctor as STEM Ambassador

Dr Yaw Adutwum with the young Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced a 22-year-old medical doctor who graduated from the Cape Coast University in 2023 as an ambassador for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.

He explained that the young doctor would soon be supported to go around pre-tertiary institutions across the country to motivate students to take their studies seriously, after sharing his personal experiences in school with them.



Dr Adutwum announced this when the 22-year-old Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi and his parents paid a courtesy call on him in Accra recently.



In his welcome remarks, Dr Adutwum praised the young doctor for taking his studies seriously, leading to the attainment of such a feat, and urged him to remain focused as he prepared to begin his houseman-ship at the 37 Military Hospital soon.



He again eulogized the parents for their support towards their son's education, which has led to how far he has come.



The education minister said, “Your story is worthy of emulation by the youth, you have a good story to share to motivate other youth to study hard irrespective of your course of study.”

He indicated that the feat chalked by the young medical doctor attests to the fact that a lot is going on in the nation’s education sector and pledged to continue working very hard to help transform the nation through education.



The young Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi told the minister that he was happy with the reception offered to him and pledged to link up with the ministry to motivate other younger students to take their studies seriously.



He also pledged to continue working very hard so he can support quality healthcare delivery in the country.



Background



Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi was born in April 2001 and he started creche in September 2002 when he was only one year and six months old at Danem Royal Montessori School through to Nursery and Kindergarten (KG) at the same school until 2006 when he was 5-years old.

He started his primary education at Danem Royal Montessori School in 2006 at age five (5) and he later moved on to Good Shepherd International School, Oregon International School and finally to Startrite Montessori School all in Accra, where he completed his JSS education in 2014 at the age of thirteen (13) where he passed his BECE with an aggregate 06.



That same year 2014, he gained admission into Prempeh College Senior High and completed in 2017 at age sixteen (16) with an aggregate of 07.



He then gained admission after successfully passing through the interview process. He was admitted to the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences in the same year 2017 at age sixteen (16).



His Six-year Medical Educational training journey successfully ended on the 7th of September, 2023 at UCC School of Medical Sciences at age twenty-two (22).



Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi was awarded THE OVERALL BEST GRADUATING STUDENT IN SURGERY at the 5th session of the UCC 56th Congregation.









