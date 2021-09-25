Education must be student-centred - Vice-Chancellor of UEW reiterates

• Reverend Father Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Winneba

• The Vice-Chancellor believes that all forms of education should focus on students



• He made this assertion on the 'What is next' show hosted by Reverend Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong



Reverend Father Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba has reiterated the need for education in Ghana to be student-centred.



Speaking to Reverend Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong on the 'What is next' show, the Vice-Chancellor explained that education has different approaches or philosophies but for education to be beneficial to others, it has to be student-centred.



"In education, there are different typologies, strategies, and philosophies. I happen to believe that an education that matters and an education that will be beneficial to the. nation, one has to adopt student-centred education," said Prof. Anthony.

Reverend Afful-Broni expatiated that it's not about the knowledge and expertise the lecturer or teacher has to give but about the individuals at all levels who have come to seek knowledge.



This is because most of the time some students have a bit of knowledge or interest that needs to be added on.



"People will talk about the banking system for example where the teacher, tutor, lecturer or professor is the embodiment of all the knowledge and the students or the children are to go there as if they are tabula rasa or don't have any knowledge.



"And so, they are supposed to go there and be like the ignorant attentive listeners to this expert who has all the knowledge to give them.



"There is some value to that but anybody who espouses and emphasises that is creating a major problem for the education delivery process. The teacher sometimes has to know a lot more than the student but the teacher is not the owner of the knowledge.

"Even at the kindergarten level, the children have some experience, knowledge, interest, differences in the way they perceive and understand and the way they follow. So, the teacher always has to bear in mind the child who has to be at the centre of the education delivery process," added the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba.



Watch the video below:



