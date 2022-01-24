Education sector currently under serious threat - NDC lawyer laments

Lawyer Beatrice Annan

A private Legal Practitioner and leading member of the National Democratic Congress’ Communications team Beatrice Annan has complained bitterly about Ghana’s education sector.

She argues that currently, the sector is in shambles and the fast something is done about it the better for the developing country.



Beatrice believes that this discussion should not be polarized but rather be very nationalistic else the country’s future will be bleak considering happenings in the education sector.



She made this known in a tweet commenting on the recent happenings in the country.



The lawyer said, “Our education is under threat under this government. This is not politics; we must rise up and speak against it. Education cannot be business as usual”.



Currently, members of the University Teachers Association are on strike, that of the Colleges of Education are also on strike.

The Ministry of Education after failing to consult widely on the academic calendar for schools had to reverse its decision to introduce the semester system for the basic schools in Ghana.



There have been complaints about the lack of textbooks to support the new curriculum introduced by the government three years after its introduction.



Now, the culture of silence in schools in the country has become very worrying as teachers who are not pleased with the system cannot complain about the happenings because they may be victimized.



