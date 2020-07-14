Politics

Education sector will win NPP power - Akwasi Konadu

Akwasi Konadu, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Manhyia North Constituency

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) can use its positive records in the education sector alone to retain power in 2020, a top member of the party, the newly elected NPP parliamentary candidate for Manhyia North, has said.

Akwasi Konadu, making the bold prediction, said the NPP had done well in the education sector and should be able to trumpet the successes chalked.



According to him, aside the successful introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, the education sector has also seen massive progress in three years.



He observed on Wontumi TV in Kumasi that the authorities had been able to implement the Double Track system, which had never been practiced in the country.



“President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has performed in all sectors; and I am confident our records in the education sector alone can help us retain political power.”

According to him, the NPP would adopt issue-based campaign to win more votes, adding that the party has positive records to easily defeat their opponents.



“We will produce our records and will compare them with any political party that is seeking to topple us from government for the electorate to see and compare.”



According to him, the NDC’s choice of running mate would not help them (NDC) in their desperate attempt to return to power—the professor once messed up the education sector.

