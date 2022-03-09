Educational performance in Savannah Region highly sick - Buipewura

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II

The Vice-President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of the Buipe traditional area Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) has said that educational performance in the Savannah is highly sick and therefore called on stakeholders to contribute towards setting good standards of education and sustaining it.

The Buipewura added that stakeholders should not only emphasize on setting good standards of education but sustaining it.



“It is one thing setting the standards and another thing sustaining the standards”; he reiterated.



The Buipewura made these comments at a one day consultative forum on education in the Savannah Region at Damongo om 4th March, 2022.



The forum was organised by the Gonjaland Youth Association to brainstorm and provide antidotes to the general education performance in the region.



The Buipewura urged the sons and daughters of the region to choose mentors to emulate and to serve as a guides for direction towards improving the standard of education in the region.

The Vice-President of the Savannah Region House of Chiefs said education in the Savannah region remain an invaluable asset to propel and enhance the general wellbeing of the region and Ghana at large hence the education in the region should not be put on a remorse silver platter.



He charged students in the region to take advantage of positive technology of modern learning processes by use of smart phones in search of quality learnable information and desist completely from the use of unprescribed drug usage and avoid disrespect including social vices that will mar the learning integrity of their personality and the region as a whole.



The Buipewura also charged the Savannah Regional minister to, with immediate effect put together a consultative and research committee to research into the causes and reasons behind the abysmal performance and fallen education standards in the region.



The Savannah Regional Minister Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril also in an address indicated that it is sad education in the Savannah Region is not at it’s best adding that out of 16 regions in the country, the Savannah Region occupied the 16th position meaning the region was last.



He however disclosed that the results this year has seen a tremendous change through the hard work of the teachers which he believes will completely change the position of the region when the league table is out.

He charged all Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region to spend at least 60% of their income on education and also initiate annual teacher awards starting this year.



He appealed to traditional authorities in the region to support teachers in their traditional areas to be able to discharge their duties effectively.



The Director of Ghana Education Service in the Savannah Region, Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah in a presentation at the forum said the mandate of the regional and district education offices are to cordinate, support and supervise all teaching and learning activities in the region to ensure effective and efficient education delivery that are geared towards achieving access, quality and management of the educational system in the region.



She mentioned the various challenges affecting teaching and learning in the Savannah region such as inadequate teachers having effects on pupil- teacher ratio, poor attendance and punctuality on the part of teachers and students, inadequate logistics such as computers, projectors as the many other challenges that is affecting teaching and learning in the region.



Hajia Katumi Natogmah advocated for the need for all stakeholders to come onboard to support the mandate of the Ghana Education Service to be able to deliver effectively the learning outcomes of all learners in the region.

The President of the Gonjaland Youth Association, Alhaji Mohammad Amin thanked the various participants and speakers at the forum and indicated that the concerns of the fallen standards of education in the region is a very big worry to the Gonjaland Youth Association.



He said the association is happy the forum will definitely bring a lasting solution to the solve the problem in the region.



Alhaji Amin said many more of such engagements are in the pipeline and would be rolled out in the coming weeks to help fight the situation of the fallen standards of education in the Savannah Region.