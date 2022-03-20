Educationist questions timing and quality of Free SHS policy

Professor Kwame Badu Antwi-Boasiako, Educationist

Professor Kwame Badu Antwi-Boasiako an educationist has questioned the timing for the intoduction of the Free Senior High School policy by the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking at the 63rd Anniversary, Speech and Prize Giving Day Celebration at the Agona Swedru Secondary School he said the policy "should not have been introduced at the initial time" as it is now very expensive to sustain the policy.



He observed that Senior High Schools in the country today are encountering numerous challenges as a result of the policy, citing the lack of enough classrooms, dormitories to accommodate the students which have made the students suffer.



He said, teachers, are really suffering at the various Senior High Schools due to overload of work.



Prof. Kwame Badu Antwi-Boasiako also questioned the quality of education being offered under the Free Senior High School policy.



He appealed to the Government to provide more accommodations, enough Classrooms, Teachers accommodations, supply internet to all the Senior High Schools in the Country to enhance the Free Senior High School policy.

The Headmistress of Agona Swedru Senior High School Mrs. Golder Esi Andam also appealed to the Government, Stakeholders, Old Students of the School to support it to get teachers' accommodations.



She said, teachers in the School struggle before getting a place to sleep.



Mrs. Andam noted that the school’s land is being encroached by the Community Members hence appealed to the old students to support the school to build a fence wall.



She also appealed to the District Chief Executive for Agona East District Assembly to facilitate the completion of the school’s CHPS compounds which are being built by the assembly.