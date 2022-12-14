Edudzi Tamakloe clashes with NPP’s Sylvester Tetteh on aspects of Kwesi Botchwey committee report

Edudzi Tamakloe is a member of the legal team of the NDC

There was mini-banter between Edudzi Tamakloe of the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh on the Tuesday, December 13 edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show.

The two political figures clashed on aspects of the report by the Professor Kwesi Botchwey committee which probed the NDC’s loss in the 2016 elections.



Sylvester Tetteh stated that the NDC lacked the moral right to talk about corruption in the current government as their own report indicted their government engaged in acts of corruption.



He cited the report by the Kwesi Botchwey committee as the source document of his position, stating that the report discovered corruption in the Mahama government as a major reason for the party’s defeat in the 2016 elections.



“When the NDC lost the last elections, they commissioned a team to investigate why they lost and Professor Botchwey’s report is available. One of the reasons they cited for their defeat is that they are corrupt and the corruption of the former president contributed to their defeat”, he said.



Edudzi, who was the NDC rep on the panel described the claim by the lawmaker as untrue, daring Sylvester Tetteh to quote a portion of the report on which his allegation stands.



“Such a lie. It is a lie. Which page of the report? I won’t sit down for you to lie,” he protested.

But Sylvester Tetteh urged his opponent to rather jot it down and react to his claims when it was his turn to speak. “You can write it down. Look at what I’ve written down here” he retorted.



Edudzi Tamakloe fired back “you are lying and I won't sit down for you to color the minds of viewers. Or should I put you under oath?”



But Sylvester Tetteh was unenthused by his co-panelists posture, re-echoing his earlier point “it is not for nothing that they gave you pen and paper so write it down.”



He then continued to emphasize the allegation that Mahama was bridled with corruption and that prosecution of certain officials of that government is enough basis for him to make such conclusions.



“The NDC was as corrupt as anything and your own report suggested that you lost the last elections because you were corrupt. Some of the things that were captured in the report, some people have been jailed for it. The NCA was part of the report and some people have been jailed for it,” he said.