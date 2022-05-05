Edudzi did not embarrass himself at the E-Levy injunction hearing - Dafeamekpor

South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Dafeamekpor says Edudzi distinguished himself in the Supreme Court hearing on the E-Levy injunction

Godfred Dame was the one who embarrassed himself at the Supreme Court - MP



Lawyers of the minority embarrassed themselves in court – Dame



South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has stated that the lawyers of the minority caucus in parliament did not embarrass themselves in court during the hearing of an injunction application they filed against the implementation of the E-Levy, contrary to assertions of the Attorney General.



According to him, the lawyer who led the minority team, Edudzi Tamakloe, distinguished himself because he was able to make the case of the minority, and he answered all the questions of the judges.



The MP (Member of Parliament) added that he is baffled by the comments made by the Attorney General, which has become a trend of him also taunting the minority caucus of parliament.



“... yesterday I was in court, and I was sitting three feet behind Edudzi when he made his submission before the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court… he spoke for 56 minutes, in those 56 minutes, only one justice did not ask him a question. Every other judge asked Edudzi two, three or four questions; at a point, four Judges were asking him questions at the same time, and he was able to respond to each and everyone one of them,” he said in Twi in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

Dafeamekpor added that the only person who embarrassed himself was the Attorney General, who appeared to be unprepared.



“... the Attorney General spent about 10 minutes (out of the 26 minutes he spoke) talking about the Assin North case and (James) Gyakye Quayson.



“So, the person who embarrassed himself was the Attorney General, but he will leave the court and speak to the radio and say that Edudzi embarrassed himself; Edudzi distinguished himself yesterday as a lawyer by his ability to hold his argument and his submission,” he said.



The Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame, had said that lawyers of the minority caucus who filed an injunction application to stop the implementation of E-Levy embarrassed themselves during the proceedings in court.



Following the dismissal of the application for an injunction by the Supreme Court, the Attorney General said that the three Members of Parliament (MP) filed the application based on assumptions and guesswork.



He indicated that because the minority MPs had no firm ground to make their case, the Supreme Court had no option but to rule against them.