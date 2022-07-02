Eduwatch commends Education Ministry for vigilance at 2021 BECE

Logo of EduWatch

Source: GNA

The Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has commended the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) for the joint measures, which protected the integrity of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

Through the deployment of NIB officials who provided security during the questions printing and distribution process. “We note that, as a result of the external security arrangement involving the NIB, aside the Police personnel stationed at WAEC, there was no leakage of the BECE papers.



“We commend the MoE and the NIB for their collaboration to improve questions security,” Mr Kofi Asare, EduWatch Executive Director stated in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.



Eduwatch, however, called for an increase in stakeholder collaboration to curb examination fraud and malpractices to ensure that the Ghanaian pre-tertiary assessment system conforms to international standards as students gets ready for the upcoming 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



Eduwatch, therefore, noted that based on the achievements in the 2021 BECE, the MoE should engage the National Investigation Bureau once again to oversee the printing and distribution of WASSCE 2022 papers.



Eduwatch noted the commitments made by MoE and WAEC for serializing questions, strengthening external invigilation, initiating legal reforms to criminalize examination n malpractices and enhancing the security features of question packs.

They said curbing examination fraud and malpractice was a collective responsibility of all stakeholders including parents, students, school authorities, West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), Ministry of Education (MoE), Ghana Education Service (GES), Civil Society Organizations, Ghana Police Service and other Justice Sector Institutions.



Eduwatch said it was necessary to engage the general public and stakeholders three weeks to the commencement of WASSCE 20202 on implantation progress and measures instituted to ensure a fair and credible examination.



The Education Think Tanks also called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to intervene to expedite action on various WASSCE 2021 examination fraud complaints and petitions.



The Parliamentary Select Committee on Education must take a keen interest in the implementation progress of commitments made by the Police, MoE, WAEC, and GES at its convening in Koforidua on October 21, 2021.