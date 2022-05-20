Edward Mahama expresses worry over rift in PNC

Dr. Edward Mahama

Dr. Edward Mahama is a former flagbearer of PNC

Dr Edward Mahama, a one-time flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has rejected claims that he is refusing to meet with the leadership of the party to help find solutions to end a running rift in the party.



Speaking on Accra-based Asaase radio, Dr. Mahama said he desires peace in his party.



“It saddens me that the party is divided like this. It is my hope and desire that they will find a way to move the party forward.”

The PNC’s 2020 flagbearer David Apasera had alleged that Dr. Edward Mahama was responsible for the current turmoil in the party.



He said, despite efforts to get Dr. Mahama to help reconcile the feuding factions and to unite the party, he has refused.



But Dr. Mahama also denied this assertion and explained: “When he [David Apasera] took over from me, he came to my office and I handed over the party vehicle which was with me to him. Since that day, I haven’t heard from him. I haven’t seen him.”



Responding to the comments, Mr. Apasera said on an Accra-based Citi FM that he had also made unsuccessful attempts to meet with Dr. Mahama.



“Dr. Mahama still holds to his faction and calls them to come to take decisions.

“The way forward is for us to abide by what the constitution says because, now, you are not NEC, but you sack the people who were there when the party was formed.



“We are prepared to fight this in the way we can,” David Apasera noted.



Background



The rift within the PNC has culminated in the suspension of David Apasera and the party’s National Chairman, Moses Danibaah.



According to the party, the two were suspended over allegations of misconduct and embezzlement of party funds to the tune of GHS 1.7 million.