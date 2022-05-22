Effective Planning is priority for success - E.F Ampah

Kelvin Emmanuel Fiifi Ampah

CEO KJP Group of companies, Kelvin Emmanuel Fiifi Ampah has urged the youth to prioritise “effective planning” as a way to overcome life’s economic challenges.

Speaking as a guest during the annual Rethinking Africa Youth Summit(RAYS) at Pilma Hotel in Accra on Wednesday(May 19),the serial businessman noted that capital does not necessarily start a business but “effective planning”, is what is a key ingredient in setting up a venture.



Digging into his trove of lush life experiences to substantiate his claim, the serial businessman who has rich array of experience ranging from tourism to real estate, shared with the youth how he started his business dating as far back as 2006.



Having worked at a car wash, he transitioned from that space to venture into the hospitality business where he played the role as a middle man between the hotels and tourists helping them book reservations.



He confessed that he earned his breakthrough after a client he met patronized his service for days and upon receiving payment from the hotel manager whom he had a 10percent business agreement with, and upon receiving his due, his income spiraled to about $350.00.



According to him, this was his first big paycheck from that venture.



“My first big money I made from that business[hotel] was $350 based on my 10percent commission I was earning from the hotel[Golden Tulip].People at the hotel know me very well because of this job”, the former middle man elaborated.

During the 2008 African Cup of Nations tournament co-hosted in Ghana and Nigeria,avenues by way of linking tourists to five-star hotels nationwide namely, Golden Tulip hotel, El-Kin hotel, Miklin hotel, Sonat Court hotel among others.



He revealed that before then, there was inadequate resources to enable him enter the university as most privileged folks were but that didn’t deter him from making his prime aim of making life favourable.



“I didn’t have the opportunity to go to the university to see myself through. I dropped out of school at aged 17[years] because there was no money”, the esteemed businessman revealed.



Mr. Kelvin E.F Ampah who made it known that the name of his company, KJP which when its acronym is broken down means “Kelvin Jaguar Paw”, borrowed the “Jaguar Paw” from the protagonist of Mel Gibson’s 2006, Academy award-winning film, Apocalypto due to the character’s zealous spirit. This attitude also inspired his mindset for success: “No matter what you do to me I will come out strong”.



In his closing remarks, the businessman also entreated the youth to “Stay out of drugs”. He noted that in their quest to reach their full potential is a life principle they had to abide by.



After his speech, a citation was presented in honour of his esteemed service towards youth development by organizers of the program.