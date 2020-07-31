General News

Effective science teaching crucial to Ghana's progress - Prof Yankah

Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah

Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, said effective teaching of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is critical to the overall progress of the country.

Globally, science, technology, engineering and mathematics are acknowledged as the backbone for industrial advancement for economic development, Prof Yankah stated when Ghana Science Association donated 1,000 copies of the "Everyday Science for Schools" magazine to the Ghana Education Service.



Prof Yankah said science education forms a key policy objective of the current government and seeks to encourage scientific and technical research, towards speeding the socio-economic development of Ghana.



He noted that with science being at the core of life, a lot more needed to be done to make the learning of science attractive among students and in effect, to also lay the basis for a stronger and more prosperous country, and commended the Ghana Science Association for the donation.



"This is a task the Ministry of Education is committed to, and we count on groups such as the Ghana Science Association to get it done," he said.



Prof Yankah lauded the gesture by GSA, and urged other stakeholders in the country's educational system to emulate the example and contribute towards a better educational system.

"I would like to assure you that the Magazines would be sent to our Senior High Schools and Colleges of Education, and they will be put to the right use," the Minister said.



Prof Regina Appiah-Opong, GSA Honorary National Treasurer, said while the Association was well set on its mandate to promote the learning and effective application of science towards national growth and prosperity, it had a few challenges.



She mentioned the non-payment of allowances of Council members, insufficient funds to run crucial programmes among others, as some of the challenges and urged the government to lend more assistance and support to the Association.







Prof Mohammed Salifu, the Executive Secretary, National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), challenged the GSA to come up with well-tailored proposals with objectives that spelt out the role government could play towards getting the Association to deliver on its mandate.

He said the government was ever willing to support the GSA achieve its mandate, but there was the need for the objectives to be well spelt out, with regard to their intended purpose.



The Ghana Science Association traces its origin to the West African Science Association which was formed in 1953 at the then University of Gold Coast, to provide West African Scientists with a forum to advocate the importance of science and technology as a necessity and bedrock of national development.



The inauguration of the GSA in 1959, broadened its scope of activities from reading of scientific papers, to involvement in national and international affairs.



The GSA is mandated to promote, popularise and demystify science, and also improve science education.





