Effia-Kwesimintsim Assembly approves President’s MCE nominee

Kojo Acquah

Source: GNA

Kojo Acquah, the President’s nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) position for the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly has received a full endorsement of the Assembly members.

The 13 elected and seven appointed Assembly Members gave him the nod to steer the affairs of the municipality during an election supervised by Mr Fred Opare, the Municipal Electoral Officer with oversight responsibility by Mrs Angelina Tagoe, the Western Regional Director of the Electoral Commission.



He was sworn into office by the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.



Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah encouraged the MCE to maintain the good leadership and cordial relationship built in the previous administration and to do more.



The MCE, Mr Kojo Acquah, expressed gratitude to God for rewarding him one more time and promised the President "I will live up to your confidence and trust reposed in Me".



He referred to the unity and support that he enjoyed from both sides of the political divide, which had resulted in some development projects coming the way of the municipality.

The hard work, he said had contributed to the confidence the President had reposed in him, adding "My victory is not a personal victory but a collective one..our hard work and dedication made it possible".



The assembly, he noted, would work hard to create more opportunities for the citizenry and called for their active participation in matters that affected their welfare.



"It is only in participation that we can hold public officials accountable and drive a democratic and socioeconomic change."



He also prayed the citizens to coexist well with their assembly members and all manner of people and put any differences aside for the much desired better roads, clean environment, safe water and other needed social interventions.



Mr Acquah pledged his continual impartial, objective and opened-arms administration to ensure shared growth as well as the advancement towards the Sustainable Development Goals.