Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly exceeds 2021 IGF target

Source: GNA

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) last year generated three million, seventy-nine thousand two hundred and sixteen Ghana Cedis, ninety-seven Ghana pesewas (GH¢3,079,216.97).

The amount represented 104.87 per cent collection rate of Internally Generated revenue projection of GH¢2.93 million.



Mr Kojo Acquah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who made this known to the Ghana News Agency, said a total budgeted revenue for the year was more than GH¢ 29.85 million.



Of the amount, he said, GH¢20.08 million was realized as of 31st December, 2021.



He said to meet the projections, a Revenue Management Committee was constituted to ensure that all rated properties were billed and collected.



Mr Acquah said the Revenue Taskforce of the Assembly helped in a mass mobilization of revenue which accounted largely for the surplus of the actual collection of IGF.



On expenditure, he said, the total expenditure budgeted for the period was GH¢29.88 million.

He said the Assembly spent a total amount of GH¢21.7 million, representing 72.83%.



Mr Acquah announced that Management had formed a thirteen member Municipal Research and Proposal Committee to identify and submit proposals for financial aid from local and international institutions.



He mentioned that work had begun and reports on the efforts and achievements of the Committee would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders in due course.



On collection of Property Rates, he said, the Assembly was able to lobby GIZ, an International Organization in Germany, to assist in revenue mobilisation in the areas of property rate and Business Operating Permit (BOP) collections.



Mr Acquah said an assessment of the property and business rates collection of the Assembly revealed that its existing data on property and business owners was not linked to its spatial maps of street addresses, which made it difficult for revenue officers to easily identify rate payers.



“By virtue of this, the Assembly with support from GIZ would obtain fresh data on all properties and businesses within the Municipality for an update of its street address maps towards effective bill distribution and collection”, the MCE indicated.