Effia Nkwanta Hospital gets an Endoscopy Centre

Effia Nkwanta Hospital

Source: GNA

The Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in partnership with Celecial Medical Equipment Supply has inaugurated an Endoscopy center to serve clients and save them the travel distance of accessing such healthcare.

Dr Michael Danso, Head of Administration Effia Nkwanta said a diagnostic center had also been established through the same partnership.



He has therefore encouraged the public to patronize such services rather than travel outside the Region for such services.



Dr Gifty Amugi, Deputy Director Public Health, Western Region was happy about the proactiveness and collaboration with the Regional Health Directorate as well as private partners in ensuring improvement of quality care delivery in the Region.



Dr Edward Amihere Clinical Coordinator, Effia Nkwanta hospital pointed out that there would not be any need to refer patients to other health facilities and called on the general public to patronize the Endoscopy unit at the hospital.

He spoke against self-medication and the need for regular check-ups.



Mr Paul Adu, the Chief Executive Officer Celecial Medical Equipment Supply, on his part noted that health was everything, hence the motivation to partner with the hospital.



Mr Adu urged management to take proper care of the facility.