Effiduase-Asokore MP angry with sand winning drivers

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie is the MP for Effiduase-Asokore

• The Effiduase-Asokore MP is angry with drivers in his constituency

• An asphalt road that was constructed a little over a week has been destroyed by the drivers, he has claimed



• Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie wants the police to act



The Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, has expressed rage at drivers using heavy-duty vehicles in his constituency as their activities have started destroying a newly constructed road.



Following many years of crying for their roads to be asphalted, the MP, working with the government, got the roads fixed, only for drivers from sand winning sites in the community to begin to destroy them with their trucks a week after.



In his disgust at the situation, the MP took to his Facebook page to speak out about the practice, stating that these are some of the things that people have to fix to make the country better.

He also accused the police of looking on as the activities of these drivers destroy what is being built in the constituency.



“How on earth can our police look on to sand winning trucks to destroy Asphalt overlays under construction in our constituency??? Then [you] go blaming the very President who is doing us a great favour acting through his roads minister to come Fix Effiduase Asokore????...Barely one week after Asphalt overlaying, these trucks will not hold on for a minimum one month before using the road only 4 their sand winning activities,” he fumed on his Facebook page.



Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie however applauded the youth in the area for ensuring that this was brought to his attention, adding that he loves what they did in protest.



“Good show youth of Effiduase-Asokore Constituency. I am in love with your spirited defence of what is right as you see it,” he wrote.



He also called on the IGP and the police to intervene and get the situation rectified.

“Now cracks all over, then next, someone ridiculously blame the MP, next the President and then it goes like....fix the country. Drivers causing this mess please please work on yourselves.



“Know what is good for my people and help Fix it right. Police folks there please do the needful or the IGP has to be called in for something to happen,” he admonished.







