Effiduase-Asokore MP commissions electrification project for Buoya community



Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore Constituency, Hon. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, commissioned an electrification project in the Buoya community, Sekyere East District.

The project which is the first of its kind in the community will ensure that electricity is accessible to the inhabitants and serve as a focal point for extension into other surrounding communities. This is in line with the government’s plans to improve electricity access to all rural communities in the country.

Also in attendance were the DCE-Sekyere East District, Hon. Osei Adiyiah and Deputy Minister of Energy, Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, graced the occasion and used the opportunity to educate the gathering about electricity safety and energy efficiency tips.

He called on the good people of Buoya to keep faith in the NPP as has been reflected in their voting patterns because more developmental projects have been earmarked to be undertaken in the Effiduase Asokore Constituency and Ghana as a whole.

