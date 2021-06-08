Efforts underway to decongest Asesewa police female cells

The Asesewa female cells is still under construction

Correspondence from Eastern Region

The Police Commander in charge of the Asesewa District Police Station in the Eastern Region, Superintendent John Yeboah has underscored the need to decongest the cell at the station to avert the possible outbreak of diseases in the cells.



A visit by GhanaWeb to the Asesewa Police Station revealed that the state of the current all-male cell which is not conducive to hold more than ten inmates is however forced to take more than the required number despite its small size.



As part of the efforts to solve the situation, the Police Commander has initiated an intervention through the construction of two new police cells at the station aimed at mitigating the challenges affecting the rights of pre-trial detainees.



The 50-capacity cells intended to hold up to 30 male suspects and 20 females is being funded through a community self-help spirit spearheaded by Superintendent John Yeboah.



Kind-hearted individuals have already donated in cash and kind towards the construction of the facility.



The completion of the new facilities which will come with washrooms, is however threatened by the unavailability of funds as more resources are required to execute the project.

The successful completion of the cells will help decongest the facility.



Though the Ghana Police Service over the years had strived to ensure that the rights of suspects including pre-trial detainees are observed, it had been hindered by factors such as overcrowding, budgetary and logistical constraints leading to infractions on the rights of persons in pre-trial detention.



The situation also means the social distancing compliance against the spread of the Coronavirus is not applicable at the current cells due to overcrowding.



With no female cell at the police station, female suspects are sent to the Adukrom Police Station for detention.



There is therefore the need for benevolent individuals and organisations to contribute towards the completion of the new cells to enhance security operations in the area.