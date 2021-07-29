Effutu Omanhene hails Afenyo-Markin's caring spirit for constituents

Afenyo-Markin is MP for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament

Nenyo Ghartey VII, President of the Effutu Traditional Council, has applauded Deputy Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament and a member of the ECOWAS Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin for his good leadership role for the Effutu constituency over the period.

To him, the legislature has shown much commitment and highest caring aspect for his constituent members and even extends it to many other quarters.



Speaking on the role of telecommunications and information technology in achieving regional development, peace, security and human rights at Winneba, Omanhene Nenyo Ghartey said Afenyo-Markin has a good caring spirit.



“Mr. Speaker, I want to touch briefly on the role of Parliamentarians. Though basically voted into office as a representative of their constituents in Parliament as legislators, we are happy a good number of them with good conscience and feeling for the deplorable state of social infrastructure in our communities, are leading in the provision of resources critically needed for decent livelihood.



"I commend the much celebrated Member of Parliament for this constituency: Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin who also heads Ghana’s delegation to ECOWAS Parliament for the caring and support spirit,” he said.

The Omanhene continued, “We have been made aware that after this meeting is the extraordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament in September this year, which will be held also in Winneba.



"We show our deepest appreciation to the Government of Ghana for allowing this meeting to be hosted here. We use this opportunity also to thank the ECOWAS Parliament for its decision to come to Winneba”.



The 5-day session of the delocalised meeting of the Joint Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, Security and African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), Legal Affairs and Human Rights and Telecommunications and Information Technology of the ECOWAS Parliament started on July 27 and is expected to end on 30, 2021.



His Excellency Sidie Mohamed Tunis; Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, third Deputy Speaker; Memounatou Ibrahima, and the President of the ECOWAS Court; Justice Edward Amoako Asante and some 25 Members of the West African body from across the sub-region plus some of its very top officials are all in Winneba for the meeting.