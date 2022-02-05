Effutu Traditional Council calls for expeditious reinstatement of Prof. Avoke, others

Professor Mawutor Avoke

Source: GNA

The Effutu Traditional Council says it is looking forward to the University of Education Winneba (UEW) governing council’s expeditious action on the Winneba High Court’s order to reinstate Professor Mawutor Avoke and some Principal Officers.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area and President of the Traditional Council, told the Ghana News Agency after a traditional Council's meeting, that the governing council must comply with the court's directive to avoid the past turbulence that affected the image of the school.



“We the Effutu Traditional Council entreats the UEW Council to put measures in place that will manifest reconciliation for peace to reign without any further rancor,” he stated.

"We wish the incoming Vice-Chancellor well in office and urge him to be a father for all despite all that has happened in the past since peace and harmony are essential ingredients to forge cohesion,” he said.