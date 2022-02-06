Effutu Traditional Council tells UEW to comply with court orders to reinstate Avoke, others

Prof. Mawutor Avoke

The Effutu Traditional Council, has called on authorities at the University of Education, Winneba, to speedily comply with the directives of the High Court to reinstate some dismissed staff including the former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mawutor Avoke.



The traditional council also urged the school to avoid any further litigation and ensure reconciliation and peace in the school.



In a statement signed by the President of the Traditional Council, Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Council said it has taken note of the Court’s ruling on the longstanding impasse that has stained the reputation of the University.

According to the them, due to the prolonged conflict, Management of the University must take steps to end any dispute among the staff.



“The Effutu Traditional Council has been informed of the decision of the Winneba High Court in respect of reinstating some officers of the University. The fact that Council is being directed by the Court to ensure compliance, the Traditional Council looks forward to Council’s expeditious action in respect of the order without further litigation.



“In view of past turbulences which affected the image of the school and by extension Winneba, we also entreat Council to put in measures that will ensure a manifest reconciliation for peace to reign without further rancour,” portions of the statement read.



The Effutu Traditional Council further wished Prof. Avoke, to “be a father of all in spite of all that has happened in the past.”



A legal tussle, which began in July 2017, saw Professor Mawutor Avoke and three other principal officers dismissed for some alleged financial malfeasance.

Three senior lecturers including Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh were later in 2019 dismissed for misconduct and insubordination.



But the Winneba High Court on Tuesday, February 2, 2022, ordered that Professor Mawutor Avoke be reinstated including all those who were affected by the legal tussle.



The University of Education, Winneba Council, has since agreed to comply with the High Court’s order.



