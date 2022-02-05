Effutu chiefs support Prof. Avoke, others return to UEW

Neenyi Ghartey VII, President of the Effutu Traditional Council

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

The Effutu Traditional Council has expressed excitement over a High Court directive to the University of Education Winneba (UEW) to reinstate Professor Mawuko Avoke as the Institution’s Vice-Chancellor.

A statement signed by Neenyi Ghartey VII, President of the Effutu Traditional Council entreated the University’s Governing Council to “expedite action in respect of the Court’s Orders without any further litigation”.



The statement, dated Friday February 4 continued: “in view of past turbulence which affected the image of the University and by extension Winneba, we also entreat Council to put in measures that would ensure a manifest reconciliation for peace to reign without any further rancor”.



Neenyi Ghartey and the Effutu Traditional Council said it wished the returning Vice-Chancellor a happy stay in office and urged him to be a “father for all in spite of all that has happened in the past.”



Meanwhile, the University has officially declared its readiness to immediately reinstate Professor Mawutor Avoke and the five other former staff members in compliance with the High Court ruling.



“We are complying with the orders of the Court. The court says they should be reinstated and that is that. We would comply and reinstate them just as the Courts have directed. There should not be a difficulty in complying with a court order,” Chairman of the UEW Governing Council, Nana Ofori Ansah told journalists Thursday evening in Accra after a prolonged Council Meeting.

Background



A legal tussle, which began in July 2017, saw Professor Mawutor Avoke and other principal officers of the University dismissed for some alleged financial malfeasance.



The five officers are Dr. Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie, Finance Officer; Mr Frank Owusu Boateng, Deputy Finance Officer; Ms. Sena Dake, Internal Auditor; Ms. Mary Dzimey, acting Head of Procurement, and lng. Daniel Tetteh, acting Deputy Director of Works and Physical Development.



Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni became the VC after the ousting of Prof. Avoke. Afful-Broni’s term officially ended on 30th September 2021



The acting vice-chancellor of UEW, Professor Andy Ofori-Birikorang has been in charge of the school since 1st October 2021 after the tenure of Afful-Broni.

Even before Afful-Broni’s term expired, the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) investigated the supposed financial crimes based on which Prof Avoke and co were asked to step aside and the EOCO investigation completely found Avoke and the others to be innocent of the charges for which they were sacked from the University.



On Wednesday February 2, a High Court in Winneba ordered that Avoke and the five others be re-instated based on the investigative report of EOCO that completely exonerated them of the criminal allegations for which they were dismissed.



Indeed, the is currently no substantive VC for the University meanwhile Prof. Avoke had two years to complete his term when he was wrongly dismissed from office.