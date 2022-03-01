Efua Sutherland’s children’s park not for sale – MoGSP

The Efua Sutherland Children’s Park

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGSP) has said the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra, is not for sale.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the MoGSP on Monday, 28 February 2022.



According to the Ministry, it is still looking “at options that are best for the development” of the Efua Sutherland’s Children’s park.



It continued that it has taken note of “concerns by the general public of the status of the children’s park and has so far received some proposals from individuals and corporate organisations for the development of the park”.

It added that “Efua Sutherland Children’s park is still a government property and is not for sale.”



There have been several reports on the deteriorating state of the park, which was built with the purpose of serving as a recreational centre for children and other activities.



The park which used to be a busy place for children to have fun is now being used as an events ground and a parking lot for cars.