Egypa Mercer mocks NDC over book of condolence

Egyapa Mercer said NDC converted their visitors book to a book of condolence

Member Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has ridiculed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over what he says is the conversion of a visitors book to a book of condolence following the demise of their founder.

He opined that the NDC could not procure a ‘proper’ book of condolence for both party members and Ghanaians to sign in at the party's headquarters.



Ridiculing the NDC on Citi TV’s Big Issue programme Saturday, November 14, 2020, the MP said: “They’ve opened the visitor’s book as a book of condolence in his honour…they couldn’t even procure a proper book”.



Mr Mercer said the condolence sheet signed by the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, making rounds on social media endorses his claims.



“I have seen the sheet on which Mr Mahama wrote. Is that not a visitor’s book that is put at the reception that when you come you write your name, the person you are coming to look for, the purpose and then the time and signature…They themselves have shared it on their official platforms….”



The leadership of the NDC opened a book of condolence on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the national headquarters to mourn their founder, Jerry John Rawlings.



The party flagbearer, John Mahama and other dignitaries of the party, penned down their tributes in the book Friday.





Meanwhile, the state will on Monday, November 16, open a book of condolence for Rawlings.



The book will be opened to the General Public at the Accra International Conference Centre from 9am to 5 pm.



It will be closed on Friday, November 20, 2020.



