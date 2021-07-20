Eid-Al-Adha: May we be inspired by the sacrifice to give back to humanity – Mahama

Former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana, has extended his best and kindest wishes to Muslims for a blessed Eid-al-Adha.

The former president in a short message on Facebook said, the celebration should remind Muslims of the impact of obedience, sacrifice, and Allah’s divine mercy.



He said, “The Eid reminds us of the value of obedience, sacrifice and Allah's divine mercy.”



It is also the wish of Mahama that the prayers of celebrants be answered by Allah and their sacrifices be acceptable to Him as well.



“As we safely celebrate with family and loved ones, may our prayers be answered and our sacrifices be acceptable to Allah. May we be inspired by the sacrifice to give back to humanity, something that is bigger than ourselves,” wrote the former president.



The celebration of Eid-al-Adha is to observe Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

Therefore, Eid-al-Adha means the festival of sacrifice.



Read Mahama’s full text below:



Sending my warmest wishes to my Muslim brothers and sisters for a blessed and happy Eid-ul-Adha.



The Eid reminds us of the value of obedience, sacrifice and Allah's divine mercy.



As we safely celebrate with family and loved ones, may our prayers be answered and our sacrifices be acceptable to Allah. May we be inspired by the sacrifice to give back to humanity, something that is bigger than ourselves.

Above all, may Allah accept our prayers, heal our world and bless our homeland Ghana.



Eid Mubarak!



From my wife, Lordina, and I.



