Eid-Al Adha: Muslims advised to sacrifice wholesome animals

Muslims urged to sacrifice wholesome animals as they celebrate Eid-Al Adha

Ashanti Regional Chief Imam Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haruna has courted all Muslims to sacrifice wholesome animals to Allah during the Eid-Al Adha festivities.

The regional Chief Imam, speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Tuesday, July 20, explained that “most Muslims think they can even sacrifice sick animals to Allah but no, only animals in good health are required to be sacrificed to Allah,” he told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.



Eid-Al Adha, Arabic name for Festival of the Sacrifice, honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.



Before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, however, Allah provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

In modern days, Muslims across the globe during this special day sacrifice different animals ranging from cattle, goats, sheep and donkeys to Allah in affirmation of Ibrahim’s obedience to sacrifice his only son to Allah.



Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haruna is of the view Ibrahim sacrificed a wholesome lamb to Allah so it is a responsibility for all to follow suit and sacrifice animals in good health.



He later admonished the general public especially Muslims within the Ashanti Region and beyond to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure the communal spread of the Delta strain is curtailed.