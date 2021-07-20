Eid-Al-Adha: My best wishes to all Muslims – Mahamadu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The vice president of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has wished all Muslims across the country, the very best as they celebrate their second festival, Eid-Al-Adha.

In a tweet, the Veep said, “On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, I extend my best wishes to all Muslims.”



Today, Tuesday, July 20 marks the second official festival, Eid-Al-Adha, celebrated within Islam to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to God’s command.



In the past, celebrations were a big deal and Muslims came out in their numbers to enjoy the festivities without restrictions. Also, several worshippers go to their various Mosques to usher in the season and pray to Allah for more blessings.

However, Muslims have promised to have their celebrations in compliance with coronavirus protocols to avoid the spread of the virus.



Read Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia’s tweet below:



