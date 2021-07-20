Eid Al-Adha: Pray for wisdom for me and my ministers – Akufo-Addo appeals to Muslims

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Muslim Ummah in the country to pray for wisdom for him and his members of government so they can govern and get Ghana out of its economic challenges.

Nana Akufo-Addo made the appeal on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 when he joined the National Chief Imam Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Muslim community in the country at the national mosque in Kanda, Accra, to celebrate Eid-Al-Adha.



Eid Al-Adha is a festival of sacrifice.



It is one of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam.

It honors the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God's command but before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, however, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.



In his address, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “The sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim which we celebrate today, must spur us on to sacrifice for the progress and prosperity of our country. Sacrificing for our country means giving off our best in our various areas of endeavor and making the national interest paramount in whatever we do.”



“I ask the Muslim Ummah in Ghana to remember our nation in prayer and also pray for wisdom and guidance for me and for members of my government so that we can steer the ship of state in a manner that allows us to navigate the stormy and turbulent economic challenges that confront our nation and the world,” the President stated.