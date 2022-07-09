Eid-Ul-Adha should not be about lawlessness - Scholar

Muslims during Eid prayers

Executive Member of the Global Islamic Point, Sheikh Hussein Hassan Yeboah has encouraged Muslims to use Eid-ul-Adha to share what they have, especially with the poor.

He said the tenets of Islam require Muslims who are well to do to divide the meat they use for the celebration into three and give one to the poor, one to the family, and the other to friends.



He described that as true sacrifice and encouraged Muslims to do the same.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, the scholar and preacher said, “Indeed times are hard and Muslims are encouraged by our practice to give to the poor. During every celebration, we will certainly give those who will be able to afford any type of cow, the ram or even goat".



"Some are unable to afford it and so will not be able to celebrate. That is why it is important that as Muslims, we are instructed to divide our meat into three and give each to the poor, family, and then our friends”.