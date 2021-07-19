Eid al-Adha: Pray for a prosperous Ghana – PNC to Muslims

National Chief Imam, Dr Shiekh Nuhu Osmanu Sharubutu

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has wished the Ghanaian Muslim Community a happy Eid al-Adha celebration which will be marked tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

The PNC said the Muslim community has been a solid foundation of the country and has contributed immensely to its developmental pursuit.



“Eid al-Adha is a festival of the sacrifice, is the latter of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to God's command.

"Before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, however, Allah provided a lamb to be sacrificed instead. This celebration is very dear to Muslims all over the world because it teaches Muslims the significance of sacrifice not only towards religion but nation-building and the PNC shares same sentiment,” the PNC stated in a statement signed by its General Secretary Janet Asana Nabla.



The party appealed to the National Chief Imam, Dr Shiekh Nuhu Osmanu Sharubutu and all the regional Imams, Imams of the various sects and the entire Muslims to pray for a prosperous Ghana, free of COVID-19 and any other pandemic.