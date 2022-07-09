Eid-ul Adha: Prices of sacrificial animals shoot up ahead of festival

Animals

Prices of sacrificial animals have seen an astronomical increase in price as Muslims across the globe prepare for the celebration of this year's Eid-ul Adha festival

A visit by the Class news team to the famous Techiman Market in the Bono East Region reveals that the price for goats, sheep and cows as compared to last year are up by more than a hundred per cent (100%)



Eid ul Adha is the biggest of the 3 main festivals celebrated by Muslims across the globe.



The occasion is observed with the performance of rituals including the slaughtering of animals such as Carmel, cows, sheep and goats as an act of worship signifying prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael as a form of obedience to the Almighty Allah.



Haruna Abdullai, Vice-Chairman for the Goats and Sheep Dealers Association in the market explained the price range for rams has shot up and has further slowed the sale of the animal ahead of the celebrations.



He said some of the dealers get to buy the animals from villages within and outside the Techiman municipality while others travel to Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Mr. Abdullai highlighted that the unattractive nature of the Cedi compared to CFA and the high cost of Agricultural inputs are some factors responsible for the high cost of the animals.



However, a non-market trader Alhaji Yeboah Seidu expressed satisfaction since he joined the animal trade over two decades ago.



According to him, one can only stand to gain if adequate capital and attention are committed to the business.



He sells between Gh¢8,000 to Gh¢10,000 per cow and Gh¢800 to Gh¢2,000 upwards for goats and sheep respectively.



Alhaji Yeboah Seidu who is also an educationist advised the youth to venture into the animal business because it is lucrative.