Eid ul fitr: Police stop two feuding Moshie Chiefs in Kumasi from mounting of horses

File photo

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has secured a restraining order from the Kumasi High Court against two feuding Moshie Chiefs in Alabar in Kumasi, from holding the Gangara Celebration on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

According to the police, the action follows credible intelligence that two Moshie Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul Rahman of Moshie Chief’s Palace, Alabar, Kumasi, and Alhaji Yusif Adams of Paakoso, Kumasi, and their respective supporters will clash on Tuesday 3rd May 2022 during their Gangara Celebration (Mounting of Horses) after the Ramadan.



The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) after extensive deliberation over the issue on Wednesday 27th April 2022, took a decision to restrain the two leaders from mounting any Horse to prevent an imminent clash.



The Regional Police Command was therefore given the mandate by REGSEC to affect the decision. We proceeded to the high court on Friday 29th April 2022 and applied for the order which was subsequently granted. The two rival Chiefs were duly served on Saturday 30th April 2022.

A statement signed by the PRO of the Ashanti Region Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyor, therefore, entreated the two chiefs to comply with the order for the sake of peace and security.



“Officers will also be deployed on the day of the celebration to ensure compliance with the order,” it added.