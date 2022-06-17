0
Menu
News

Eight Candidates file to contest NPP’s National Chairmanship position

Npp Flag W90sc File Photo: NPP Flag

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Eight members have so far filed their nominations to contest the Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Among them are Stephen Ntim, National Treasurer Abankwah Yeboah and former cabinet ministers Prof Ameyaw Akumfi, Nii Ayikoi Otoo and Stephen Asamoah Boateng.

For the General Secretary position are Iddrisu Musah Superior, John Boadu, Charles Bissue, Frederick Opare Ansah and Justin Koduah.

Meanwhile, the Party is expected to vet all the aspirants from tomorrow June 17 to June 19, 2022, ahead of the National Executive Elections, scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from July 15 to 17, 2022.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Related Articles: