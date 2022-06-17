Eight Candidates file to contest NPP’s National Chairmanship position

File Photo: NPP Flag

Eight members have so far filed their nominations to contest the Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Among them are Stephen Ntim, National Treasurer Abankwah Yeboah and former cabinet ministers Prof Ameyaw Akumfi, Nii Ayikoi Otoo and Stephen Asamoah Boateng.



For the General Secretary position are Iddrisu Musah Superior, John Boadu, Charles Bissue, Frederick Opare Ansah and Justin Koduah.

Meanwhile, the Party is expected to vet all the aspirants from tomorrow June 17 to June 19, 2022, ahead of the National Executive Elections, scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from July 15 to 17, 2022.