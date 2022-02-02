Eight Nima rioters on GHC80,00 bail

Investigations currently underway to ascertain roles played by suspects

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday granted a GHC 80,000.00 bail with two sureties each to eight out of the 12 leaders of the ‘Nima Gutter riot’, which led to the injury of several people.

They are: Abdul Gafaru Mahama, Ibrahim Moro, Atarouwa Bassam, Abdul Mumuni Gariba, Mohammed Saabi Barinu, alias “Namer”, Bashiru Ganiru, Illiasu Salim and Issah Seidu.



The court presided over by Mrs. Rosemary Baah Torsu, ordered them to sign a bond to be of good behaviour while trial was ongoing.



The accused persons are also to report to the Nima Divisional Police Command twice a week.



Aziz Suleiman, alias “Rambo” and Farouk Dauda, who together with the eight were arraigned, were denied bail with fears they could interfere with investigations.



All the accused have since denied conspiring to commit the crime, wielding offensive weapons, and causing harm.

Two accomplices: Ali Awudu and Ibrahim Hussein are on the run.



The accused persons will make their next appearance on February 15, 2022.



After being on remand for two weeks, their counsels pleaded with the Court to grant them bail, assuring they would not interfere with investigations.



The counsels described them as, “responsible men” who were working and married with kids.



The prosecution did not oppose the bail application of the eight except Aziz Suleiman, alias “Rambo” and Farouk Dauda who were said to be directly linked to the crime.

Chief Inspector Dennis Terpertey told the Court that on January 18, 2022, at about 1500 hours, Police received information that there was an ongoing riot at Nima Gutter involving the usage of arms and other offensive weapons.



He said a team of armed Police was quickly dispatched to the location where a very large crowd of people were met, adding that the names of Ali Awudu, alias “Bombom” and Ibrahim Husain, alias “Kumodzi” came up as the leaders of two groups respectively and responsible for the riot.



It said the two had escaped when the Police arrived, stating that Awudu was arrested after he was identified to the Police as one of the perpetrators.



The prosecution said a total of 12 spent shells were retrieved at the scene and that a barbering shop located a few metres was vandalised by the rioters.





A search in the vandalised shop led to the discovery of three (3) AAA live ammunition, one empty pistol magazine, one live pistol bullet, a knife, and a machete.



The Court heard that a victim, Frimpong, 53, who was about to move his car from the scene was hit by a bullet on his left shoulder and responding to treatment at the Emergency ward of the 37 Military Hospital.



The prosecution said Suleiman and Moro, alias “Gato”, who had gone to seek treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital Ridge were picked up.



It said investigations led to the arrest of Bassam, Gariba, Barinu, and Ganiru at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital/Ridge after they were identified to the Police.



It said intelligence led to the arrest of Salim and Seidu at Ashalajah.

The prosecution said a search conducted in the room of Salim and Seidu led to the discovery and retrieval of a Military Uniform and pump-action gun.



On January 23, 2022, intelligence led to the arrest of Dauda Omoni from his hideout at Polo Park near Kotoka International Airport and when a viral video of the incident was shown to him, he admitted that he was the one wielding a machete at the scene of the crime.



The prosecution said investigation was underway to uncover the roles played by Mahama, Moro, Bassam, Gariba, Barinu, Ganiru, Salim and Seidu.