Eight communities without water in Yilo Krobo benefit from MP’s water initiative

Work underway to complete the water project

Hundreds of residents living in eight communities in the Yilo Krobo constituency of the Eastern Region are expected to have access to constant supply of potable water after a new water project initiative by the MP for the area and the Ghana Water Company Ltd (GWCL) is completed.

The project which is being funded by the MP, Hon Albert Tetteh Nyakotey will enable the water company to deliver quality supply to its customers.



The communities are being provided with service lines from which residents can directly tap water into their homes.



The project is in fulfillment of an election promise the legislator made to the people prior to the 2020 parliamentary elections to facilitate water supply to affected communities in his constituency.



The beneficiary communities include Oseikrom, Kuntakuntan, Teye Krom, Adelakope, Adakope, Apersua, Pleyo and parts of Okwenya.



Some of the beneficiary communities such as Oseikrom, Kuntakuntan, Teye Krom, Apersua, and Pleyo now have water flowing through their taps with three others; Adelakope, Adakope, and parts of Okwenya also expected to be connected by the end of the month.

The other three communities; Oseikrom, Kuntakuntan, and Teye Krom are located in a hilly enclave near Nkurakan-Aboabo and have been without good drinking water over the years as efforts to provide same have proved fruitless over the period.



To address the problem, the MP is liaising with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) after procuring the required pipes to facilitate water supply to the constituents.



At various communal labour in the beneficiary communities, excavation works were carried out by the youth where the pipes were subsequently buried underground.



Honourable Nyakotey reiterated his resolve at fulfilling the pledges he made during his campaign days.



“When I started my rounds before the elections, I got a lot of demands from our people for water, a lot of our people do not have pipe-borne water or clean water,” the MP said. “One of the things I’m going to tackle in my constituency is to ensure that those who don’t have water have clean water at home or a tap close to their homes, that’s what I’ve been working on.”

He added that efforts were underway with the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah to ensure that communities left out of the Bukunor-Koforidua pipeline project will also be connected.



“What I’ve done so far is to get the minister for water resources to commit to continuing John Mahama’s project which was truncated in 2016 when we lost the elections,” the lawmaker said projecting further that the communities would have water by September.



He furthered: “By the end of my term, the Upper Part of Yilo Krobo will have water and I’m saying this confidently because I have that assurance from the water resources minister that they are going to undertake that project and she even gave me up to September for those already on the line to have water.”



The absence of the commodity was so dire, the MP asserted, that residents of some affected communities were forced to descend from mountainous areas to get water. Others also relied on untreated water from nearby streams.



As part of bigger efforts to address the water deficit, Honourable Nyakotey disclosed that efforts were underway to ensure that more communities are provided with quality water during his tenure in office.

Describing the difficulties the residents faced in the absence of potable water, Assemblymember for Okwenya Electoral Area, Honourable Tetteh Seth Kwasi said the initiative is geared towards addressing the challenge.



“It is not easy, we’ve been looking for water for quite long,” he said.



“So we’re making everything possible to supply our people with good and potable water and which has started today with the excavation so that as time goes on…we can get them good water.”



He was confident that the provision of the pipelines would assist the community members, easily access potable water for domestic use.



Leadership of the communities expressed their satisfaction with the conduct of the MP in coming to their aid with a solution to an age-old water supply problem.

A resident of Adelakpe who gave her name as Korkor welcomed the initiative which she said would address the water challenges currently being faced by the community.