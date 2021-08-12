Eight districts record COVID-19 Delta Variant cases in Western Region

the regional coronavirus cases have seen a surge with a total of 142 active cases

Source: GNA

Mr. Daniel Bomfeh, Western Regional Health Promotion Officer, says eight districts in the Region have so far recorded the COVID-19 Delta Variant cases.

According to him, the Regional COVID-19 cases have seen a surge with a total of 142 active cases reported in the Region.



The Regional Health Promotion Officer told the Ghana News Agency that it had become paramount for the public to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols.



They are; Handwashing with soap under running water, wearing a nose mask, avoid handshaking and hugging, and observing social distance.

Others are the use of hand sanitizer when water is not available and avoiding crowded areas.



Mr. Bomfeh said everyone should make an informed decision to adhere to all the safety protocols for personal safety and responsibility.