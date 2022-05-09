2
Menu
News

Eight feared dead as Chinese Fishing vessel sinks along Saltpong Marine Waters

Fish Vessel File photo \ Fishing vessel

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Chinese fishing vessel, MV Comforter 2 has sunk in the wee hours of last Friday, May 6, 2022, along the Elmina – Takoradi marine waters.

Its last known position was said to be 46 nautical miles South of Saltpond.

Information gathered by Empire News indicates that 25 crew members were on board including 19 Ghanaians and six Chinese.

Other sources also told Empire News that a total number of 16 persons have been rescued. It includes 12 Ghanaians, four Chinese with 1 deceased.

Seven Ghanaians and one Chinese are, however, still missing and unaccounted for.

According to some of the survivors, the MV COMFORTER 2 was fishing at South of Saltpond.

The fishing vessel had caught a lot of fish in its net and was having challenges in hauling the net. The weight of the fishes in the net had caused the vessel to tilt, reports say.

Some sailors tried to prompt the Captain of the situation but he insisted the hauling should continue causing the vessel to tilt further and eventually capsized.

Some Chinese vessels, MENG XIN 6, GUO JIN 606 and JIN HAI 600 were reportedly involved in the rescue of the survivors but MENG XIN 6 was the one that happened to be in the general vicinity of the incident per Empire News’ sources.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow