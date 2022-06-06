Eight firefighters injured in road crash

Scene of the accident

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, eight firefighters were involved in a near-fatal accident while responding to a fire call.

The officers were responding to an emergency call at Council Quarters, Kyekyewere, a suburb of Obuasi.



When they got to the stadium road junction, there was a heap of sand dumped in the middle of the road, and in an attempt to avoid running into the heap of sand, the Fire Tender lost its balance and in the process landed on its side injuring the eight man-crew on board with various degrees of injuries.

All members of the crew were sent to the Anglogold Ashanti Health Foundation and Obuasi Government Hospital for medical attention.



Two of the injured were treated and discharged while the rest are still on admission responding to treatment.