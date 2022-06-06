1
Menu
News

Eight firefighters injured in road crash

Eight Fire Fighters Injured In Road Crash Scene of the accident

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, eight firefighters were involved in a near-fatal accident while responding to a fire call.

The officers were responding to an emergency call at Council Quarters, Kyekyewere, a suburb of Obuasi.

When they got to the stadium road junction, there was a heap of sand dumped in the middle of the road, and in an attempt to avoid running into the heap of sand, the Fire Tender lost its balance and in the process landed on its side injuring the eight man-crew on board with various degrees of injuries.

All members of the crew were sent to the Anglogold Ashanti Health Foundation and Obuasi Government Hospital for medical attention.

Two of the injured were treated and discharged while the rest are still on admission responding to treatment.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Manasseh shocked by lock-up of Medeama players at Nduom Stadium
Why Otto Addo made lot of changes in Black Stars team against Central African Republic
Alexandre Djiku ties the knot with his girlfriend in beautiful wedding ceremony
Why Tariq Lamptey is not a guaranteed starter for Black Stars
How daughter of exposed man predicted that her father wanted to use her for money rituals
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta
Osei Kwaku Palmer makes wild allegations against GFA
ET-Mensah recently responded to my greeting - Sam George
Ghana player ratings vs Central African Republic
Related Articles: