Eight months of 2012 Election Petition must be 'removed' from Mahama's tenure - Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini

Former Minister of Roads and Highways, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini agrees with arguments that eight(8) months of the tenure of Former President John Dramani Mahama must be discounted if assessing his performance.

This he indicates is as a result of the period at the Supreme Court when the results of the 2012 General Elections were challenged by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, then Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“The eight months were terrible, the confidence in the country had sunk. It would not even be far-fetched to say that the troubles we went through were precisely because of the eight months in court,” he disclosed on a Motion TV programme monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, the incidents of the 2012 Elections Petition was like switching off a machine and trying to restart it after some time which he maintained affected the economy of the country.

“I was one of the first to make the point categorically that the court case was affecting the development, financial inflows to this country. I was on that programme with Gabby Otchere-Darko but he disputed it and said nothing was happening because they were in court.



"Subsequently, everybody admitted that the eight months in court affected the inflows. Foreign investors held back because they did not know what was happening.



"That is why If you are assessing Mahama…people assess President John Dramani Mahama discounting the eight months and that is a fair assessment of him,” he stressed.