Eii, conscience of the nation? – Kwesi Pratt reacts to Special Prosecutor’s claim

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has reacted to the recent claim by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, who described himself as the ‘conscience of the nation’.

He made this reaction while speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana.



Kissi Agyebeng on Saturday, June 11, 2023, was captured in an interview with Accra-based Joy News stating that he is the conscience of the nation in his capacity as the Special Prosecutor of the country.



This, Kwesi Pratt, believes is not a claim that should have been made.



“The Special Prosecutor granted an interview to Joy News and described himself as the conscience of the nation, the conscience of the nation, eii conscience of the nation? charley.



"Would you ever describe yourself as the conscience of the nation because that is a new height? I am not even sure the President will describe himself as the conscience of the nation, that’s a new limit. If you begin to think of yourself as the conscience of the nation, what won’t you do, what can’t you do,” he asked.

Kwesi Pratt explained that the Office of the Special Prosecutor was established by the law hence its powers and limitations are spelt out by the same law.



“The Office of the Special Prosecutor was by law. Its powers are defined by law, its limitations are defined by law limitations by law, it should work within the law,” he noted.



To him, if the claims by the Special Prosecutor were within the law, then it's legal, otherwise, his claim is a completely new territory.



“If it works within the law, there is no problem but once we begin to assume that somebody is the conscience of the nation then we are walking into new territory, completely new territory,” he added.





