Ejisu MCE joins Assembly to clear town of filth

Samuel Oduro Frimpong, Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Ejisu Municipal Assembly

Samuel Oduro Frimpong, Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Ejisu Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region, on Saturday, 22nd January 2022, joined in a massive clean-up exercise to clear the Ejisu township of filth.

The six-hour exercise, led by the Environmental and Sanitation Department of the assembly and Zoomlion Ghana Limited saw Assembly and Unit Committee members, traders, and other youth groups within the municipality clear chocked gutters and garbage along the main Accra Road, Ejisu Market, the frontal of ADB Bank, GCB Bank, Best Point Savings and Loans and other vantage areas in Ejisu.



The occasion was also used to sensitize the traders on the essence of keeping their surroundings clean and avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse, especially in gutters.



The MCE in a speech after the exercise reiterated his commitment to ensuring the city was clean and pleaded with all stakeholders in the municipality to help achieve the set target.

He stressed that, the exercise which was a third in a row since he assumed office will be a routine that will be done every Saturday preceding Akwasidae.



The MCE further thanked all participants, especially traders, and shopkeepers for closing their shops and partaking in the exercise.